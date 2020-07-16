Beauty hacks have seen a huge boom on TikTok, with users sharing tips on things from face masks to acne treatments.

But how do you know if they'll actually work for you? Health and beauty experts are stepping in to debunk some of the more bizarre hacks circulating the app, according to the Daily Mail.

So, here are the trending at-home tutorials you should probably avoid, according to the experts.

Don't try an egg white face mask to tighten and brighten

Egg whites face mask ##beattothebeat ##facemask ##foryoupage ##makeup ##cleanser

Celebrity facialist Emma Brown says you shouldn't try this because "you never know how your skin will react".

Advertisement

"I would recommend simply sticking to an antioxidant serum for effective brightening and tightening of the skin, which can be ordered online and has been proven to be effective," Brown says.

"Do your research and choose skincare websites that will do an online consultation skin test to help assess which skincare products will work for your skin type and concerns."

"I'd always recommend looking for a serum that contains ingredients like vitamin C."

Don't use anti-dandruff shampoo for acne

LITTLE BUMPS aka FUNGAL ACNE LINK IN BIO ##skincarebyhyram

One expert trichologist says while the product may work for some, it's best to stick to its intended use for the scalp.

"Anti-dandruff shampoo not only treats and prevents dandruff, but also the inflammation associated with dandruff, relieving scalp redness and itching."

Don't use teabags to prevent breakouts

Best thing I ever did##foryou ##skincare ##quarantine ##glowingskin ##greentea

Brown says this hack might help inflamed breakouts in theory, but could also risk spreading the harmful bacteria around the face.

"I imagine this would help to reduce the inflammation to the area initially.

"However, I would be careful about spreading bacteria from one area of the face to another and therefore, causing more breakouts, so if you are going to try this, use one bag per spot."