Meghan has landed her first official public speaking job since quitting royal duties.

The Duchess of Sussex, who – along with her husband, Prince Harry – sensationally stepped down from her role as a frontline member of the royal family in March, is a special guest speaker at a virtual summit for the Girl Up campaign, being held today and tomorrow.

Meghan will appear alongside an impressive array of high-profile women, including former First Lady, Michelle Obama, former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton and actress Priyanka Chopra.

Earlier this month, the organisation shared a tweet promoting her involvement in the event.

The present is female! 💫 But don’t take our word for it. Hear Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex’s advice for global girls leaders when she takes the stage at our @GirlUp Leadership Summit, happening virtually July 13-15! Register here 🎟: https://t.co/YZT6jBf6Uc #GirlsLead20 — Girl Up (@GirlUp) July 7, 2020

Girl Up works in 120 countries and aims to "advance girls' skills, rights, and opportunities to be leaders", according to its website.

It's unknown whether Meghan is being paid for her participation at the 2020 summit.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Harry and Meghan were still on track to make millions thanks to their "global reach" – despite the Queen forcing them to drop their "Sussex Royal" branding.

The 93-year-old monarch ordered the couple to stop using the label – even after they spent thousands on the new brand after quitting the royal family.

Meghan and Harry have declared that they want financial independence. Photo / Getty Images

But royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said the couple's contacts in the celebrity world would help them quickly become a success.

He told The Sun: "Even though rebranding will be costly, they will be in demand like no other couple.

"The contacts that they have – whether it's Jennifer Lopez, the Clooneys, Oprah – all of this with the possibilities of speaking engagements, once they get started, they will be among the world's most high-profile individuals."

It has previously been suggested the couple could quickly bring in millions from lucrative commercial deals and even rake in around $745,000 for one speech.