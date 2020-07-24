In this series, Juliette Sivertsen interviews people who live and breathe wellbeing. This week, Vicky Cullinane, founder of yoga and meditation studio, Studio Red Wellness shares her lifestyle habits and what keeps her coming back for more yoga.

Yoga, for me, is a wonderful practice to move my body, keeping me flexible and strong. Yoga is very grounding and helps me to focus my mind in the present moment, connecting and balancing me not only physically but mentally and emotionally as well.

I love the idea of developing coping tools for daily life. A regular yoga practice helps me develop more awareness and the tools needed to cope with the daily challenges life brings. I have a greater understanding and clarity around what I want to achieve and the energy to do it.

I find the practice so incredibly enjoyable because of the benefits.

It's so much easier to do something if you know you're going to feel great afterwards. Yoga releases any tightness or tension in my body. It also cultivates a wonderful calmness in me.

Yoga creates a deeper connection between mind, body and spirit. It helps you to find a sense of balance, awareness and ease on all levels. Moving your body in a mindful way can be healing and rejuvenating. A flexible body enhances a flexible mind.

You need an open heart and an open mind. Yoga can be practised at multiple levels, so physicality is far less important than attitude.

Preventing injury starts with awareness, developing a mindful and compassionate connection to your body. It can take time and a lot of unlearning sometimes. When you have that awareness and respect for your body, you learn to listen to your body and not to push it beyond where it wants to go. Every day is different but they start with awareness and compassion. And I must say, I do find the heat in hot yoga is very helpful in allowing my body to relax and stretch.

Vicky Cullinane, founder of Studio Red Yoga. Photo / Supplied

I have a weekly appointment for reflexology with Denni at Spring Spa.

It fascinates me how my pressure points change from one week to the next . I find my body changes from one week to the next.

I have a daily meditation practice, 20 minutes every day. I feel calmer, clear-headed and I gain perspective around my thinking. However, it's the energy boost I receive from meditation that makes me a committed daily meditator. The pure bliss far outweighs the effort.

My favourite yoga pose is savasana. After you've worked hard in a class, to relax afterwards is the best feeling.

I started intermittent fasting a few years ago. It's incredible for your energy levels, longevity. I drink tea until midday, with my first meal of the day being around 1pm. I have no other restrictions around diet other than I enjoy a healthy, balanced diet.