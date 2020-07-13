A royal photographer who has taken photos of Prince Harry since he was a child says that the Duke "has simply lost the plot" since his marriage to Meghan Markle.

The veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards, 79, said Harry's criticism of the British Commonwealth was an insult to the Queen, according to the New York Post.

"To criticise the one thing the Queen cherishes above all things, which is preserving the Commonwealth, is an insult to her – no matter what the palace may say officially.

"Any country can look back and find faults, but we learn from history and move on. Harry should stop listening to his wife, who is obviously filling him full of these ideas," he went on to say.

Advertisement

The Commonwealth is made up of 54 countries who are voluntary members of a "family of nations" that grew from the British Empire. The Queen, who has visited 52 of them, sees the Commonwealth as one of her proudest achievements.

Harry and Meghan were previously Commonwealth Youth Ambassadors before Megxit.

Then in a recent video call, Harry said: "When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past.

One royal photographer close to the family thinks Harry has lost the plot. Photo / Getty Images

"So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do."

Many applauded his words as being open to the uncomfortable truth that several Commonwealth countries are only members because they were colonised in the past.

Edwards went on to say that Harry had changed after his marriage to Meghan.

"Unfortunately for the last couple of years he has gone completely sour … I've been photographing him since the day he was born, and it was down to her.

"I think the moment she married Harry, (she was thinking,) 'Right, let's get out of here as quick as we can' … she had no intention of staying here … and she's dragging Harry along … hopefully he comes to his senses soon," he said.