A man has been detained by police for biting a seagull in an act of revenge after the bird stole his McDonald's.

Police rushed the the scene after they saw a man in Plymouth, UK, biting a bird on July 9.

The bird took the man's McDonald's before the alleged offender was seen grabbing the bird and biting a chunk of its body.

"He sunk his teeth into it before throwing it to the floor," a police spokesperson told Plymouth Live.

"Officers had seen the incident and immediately went over and detained and took details from him.

"Around this time, the man volunteered the information that he was under the influence of drugs and it was decided that he should be taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment."

Police said they seagull had suffered injuries from the man's savage attack but were unable to check on the bird.

"The seagull was clearly injured by the incident but flew off before we were able to check on its welfare. We don't know what happened to it afterwards."

While seagulls are regarded a pests in the UK, they are protected under law.

It is illegal to injure or kill seagulls in the UK without a licence.

The man's offence carries a maximum of six months in jail or a fine of $9600.