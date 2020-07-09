Footage of a man fainting while greeting Prince Charles during the royal's visit to an Asda centre in Bristol today has emerged online.

The man, an Asda staff member, began to faint as soon as the Prince of Wales greeted him.

He fell to the ground within seconds, with other Asda staff members rushing to his aid.

Charles kept a watchful eye on the man as others tended to him, before carrying on greeting others.

Advertisement

The prince and the Duchess of Cornwall were at the distribution centre to thank staff working through the pandemic.

The video shows Charles speaking to the man for a few brief seconds before the staff member's body begins to sway from side to side as he starts to lose his balance.

The man can be seen falling backwards while chatting to Prince Charles. Photo / Daily Mail

He then falls backwards on to concrete.

People rush to help the man as Charles watches over.

Once the Prince of Wales is told the man is alright, he moved on to greet another Asda worker.

The staff member is escorted away before returning to his conversation with the prince just a few minutes later.

People were keeping their 2m social distancing during the royal visit to the distribution centre.

Charles and Camilla met some of the 700 staff members who work at the Asda centre in Bristol.

Advertisement

Staff told the royals how some had returned from retirement and others worked extra hours and postponed holidays to cope with the increased demand from supermarkets.