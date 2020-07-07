Prince Harry looked "trapped" and "awkward" as he called on the Commonwealth to acknowledge its mistakes, according to a body language expert.

Harry, 35, made the comments in a video call with Meghan Markle, 38, and young leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust last week, according to the Daily Mail.

Harry said the Commonwealth needed to "right their wrongs".

But body language expert Judi James said he looked awkward and "spoke to the floor" throughout the conversation, making it look as though he was "trapped".

And one social media user even suggested the prince looked like he was "being held hostage".

James noted that Harry seemed to "reflect" on his own comments just after he'd spoken, hinting that he would have immediately understood their impact.

She went on to say that Harry seemed "trapped" in the video, while Meghan had space to "gesticulate and allow her passion to be illustrated as she speaks".

And the awkwardness just continues as Harry starts to express himself.

A body language expert says Harry looks 'trapped' in a recent video message. Photo / Getty Images

"Meghan is mesmerising but Harry either repeats her words or adds a "Yeah" after she makes a point," James says.

And while Meghan is persuasive and "inspiring", Harry's tone is "critical, with a more lecturing tone".

"It's clear from Harry's body language here that he realises the importance of his words as he brings his hand gestures higher and they seem to be conducting him and his words as much as adding emphasis," she says.

"He falters slightly verbally and his eye-dart to the right returns. It's up to Meghan to wrap his message up into a more powerful phrase about a 'High tide raising all ships' and her eloquence is at odds with Harry's less structured and flowing style of delivery.

"When he ends this section he glances to his right again, which looks like a moment of reflection, possibly based on what he has just said."

And when Harry does try a more "humorous" approach, Meghan "corrects him quickly".

"Eventually Harry does seem to decide to play to his strengths when he leans his head forward closer to camera and opts for a more humorous, self-effacing approach.

"Even this is slightly out of kilter with Meghan's sense of passion and purpose though. She laughs and touches her hair but she also corrects him quickly.

"She leans in even closer to Harry after this, which shows like-minded thinking and affection, but which also hints at a desire to close him down for the end of their conversation."