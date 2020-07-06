The Duchess of Cornwall has compared her husband, Prince Charles, to a "mountain goat".

Camilla, 72, thinks her 71-year-old husband is the "fittest man of his age" that she knows and doesn't believe anyone can match his stamina when it comes to going out walking.

She said: "He is probably the fittest man of his age I know. He'll walk and walk and walk. He's like a mountain goat - he leaves everybody miles behind."

The Duchess also admitted she used to "hate" the internet but the lockdown measures put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic has changed her attitude because it has provided her with a vital lifeline to stay in touch with her family.

Speaking in a pre-recorded segment of Radio 5 Live's Emma Barnett Show - which she will guest edit - Camilla said: "I'm ashamed to say that I really hated the internet. I didn't understand it and I thought, 'What's the point of this?'.

"Since lockdown, it's been so brilliant because I've been able to communicate with family, my children, my friends.

"But it's also taught, children ... otherwise children who aren't at school what would they have done without it?"

Camilla has been missing her grandchildren and "shall look forward to the day" she can finally hug them again.

She said: "You're so excited because you haven't seen them for three-and-a-half months ... Your first reaction is to run up and hug them, and you have to sort of put up your hands. It's a very odd feeling."

Camilla has made the most of not having to get dressed up while she's been out of the public eye and not undertaking in-person official duties but is concerned she'll be very reluctant to stop wearing her jeans when the time comes.

She said: "It will be very hard to get out of them again. I think you get into a sort of way of life, don't you?"