Disney World is facing backlash over its $65 sandwich meals on offer for players in America's Major League Soccer tournament.

The tournament is being held in a "bubble" at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, according to the New York Post.

Toronto FC player Omar Gonzalez shared a photo of the sandwich meal to Twitter this week, as it didn't appear to match up to the descriptions of the in-house lunch meals costed at $65.

Breakfast costs $45, while dinner goes for a pricey $75.

"Yummm," Gonzalez wrote alongside the photo. His teammate Eric Zavaleta replied with a grimacing emoji and a photo of his meal - "bourbon-glazed smoked Virginia ham and alpine Swiss cheese - which also seemed to disappoint.

"Fyre festival. @MLS edition….," another player Kellyn Acosta tweeted.

Glad to see Disney back to its pre-Covid price gouging ways! — Alain P. (@jmlesoccer) June 30, 2020

"Nothing like a $65 sandwich to get the recovery going! Can't wait," another Toronto FC player Alexander Bono wrote.

Each team in the Disney bubble has their own "dedicated meal room, as well as access to one of the hotel's restaurants", according to ESPN.

Players could also have food delivered, but it appears the meals are the least of their problems.

It was announced this week that six FC Dallas players had recently tested positive for coronavirus and are in isolation at a Disney hotel.