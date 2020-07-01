A pub owner has blasted "sneaky" police after she was fined A$7000 for breaking Covid-19 gathering rules, despite police being part of the breach.

Samantha Senescall, owner of Federal Hotel in Wallumbilla, central Queensland, took to social media to let rip at police, claiming they posed as patrons before coming back to fine her.

She accused police of wearing plain clothes and booking a large group for lunch before returning the next day to hit her with a whopping fine.

"They pretend to come for lunch [in a] big group. They pushed and pulled their own tables together and didn't sign and register in book in bar ... they come back next day to enforce and slap you with $6600 fine," Senescall said.

"Well done on killing the struggling little guy. Don't think we can survive after this one.

"Thank you wonderful people for your support. Love you guys. But this is the last straw."

Less than a week later, Royal on Ninety-Nine pub, based just 40km from Federal Hotel, was also hit with a A$7000 fine after plain-clothed officers posed as patrons.

The Royal on Ninety-Nine hotel owner Bruce Garvie claimed plain-clothed police visited the venue on Sunday morning, only to return in uniform that afternoon and hitting the business with a A$6692 fine.

Police also fined the Federal Hotel in Wallumbilla - 40km away from Roma - $6,672 for breaching social distancing restrictions. Photo / Harry Clarke / Twitter

He said they fined him because staff didn't ask the officers for contact details.

They also went upstairs and found a couple of men playing pool without practising social distancing.

"We weren't aware of that. These police reduced the manager to tears. This is not the way you police things," he told the ABC.

"It's entrapment how they are reacting. Sitting on the counter were the papers for people to sign their name – it's all there. If they were normal people they would have asked whether they should sign the form," he told Yahoo Australia.

The publican also felt it was sneaky of police to attend the venue without the proper police uniform and claimed the officers were not local.

Owner Bruce Garvie said the officers should have used their discretion as small businesses are already struggling financially due to lockdown. Photo / Royal on Ninety-Nine

"Why wouldn't you come in uniform? They come out here with one thing in mind and that is to lay a lot of fines. They don't live in the bush, they don't understand [what it's like] in the bush," he said.

"In the bush you make sure you have a good relationship with local police and you try to do the right thing.

"It's a two-way street and each other relies on each other in small communities and we have the highest regard for our local police. We feel totally let down in this case."

Garvie also questioned why 10,000 footy fans could pack into a stadium to watch the rugby league and thousands could attend protests, yet he was fined at the small country pub.

Queensland Police told Daily Mail Australia: "During the operation it was identified businesses were failing to restrict patron numbers appropriately, implement social distancing measures, appropriately maintain guest registries and restrict people from gathering around bars."

‌

Garvie responded saying the officers should have used their discretion as small businesses are already struggling to stay afloat due to the impact of lockdowns.

"We've all bled thousands. There are businesses going broke. Queensland had a football game with 10,000 people on Saturday night ... and they still think it's worth their while driving all the way here to do that."