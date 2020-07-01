A Hibiscus Coast man who thought he had lost his wedding ring forever after going out for a surf has been reunited with it thanks to the kindness of a good Samaritan.

On June 25, Craig Hudson ventured into the water at Orewa Beach to unwind while his wife was out of town for work.

But after catching a few waves, Hudson went into a state of panic when something brushed up against his hand and dislodged his custom designed wedding ring.

"I was home alone with the four kids and went for a surf. Was out for a while and felt something hit the end on my finger and my ring was no longer on my hand. I ditched everything in a state of panic," he told the Herald.

"I tried to check my bearings and spent too long under the water trying to find it. I was about shoulder deep and couldn't find it. I was immediately dreading telling my wife I'd lost my wedding ring... again!

"I dragged the kids back after school and made them march backwards and forwards on the beach to try and find it."

Craig Hudson lost his wedding ring while surfing on Orewa Beach. Days later, he got it back thanks to a determined local. Photo / Steve Hart

It wasn't the first time Hudson had lost his wedding ring. The Hibiscus Coast man had misplaced it for 11 years after losing it while camping on a family holiday.

Eleven years later, his son found it buried at the bottom of the camping gear.

But this time, Hudson thought it was gone forever given his ring was in the hands of the ocean and mother nature.

With no luck in finding it, Hudson eventually called his wife to tell her the bad news.

"I thought it was all over, but she handled herself pretty calmly asking me why I would even wear it in the water," he said.

Despite having close to zero chance of finding it, Hudson's wife Bronwyn posted on the Hibiscus Coast community page asking if anyone had a metal detector and could help scan the beach.

Armed with a metal detector and goodwill, up stepped local man Oliver Trottier who took charge of trying to do the impossible - find Hudson's ring.

Over the course two nights Trottier went down with his metal detector, spending about three hours searching for the ring.

Unsuccessful the first night, he went back two days later.

Success.

Craig Hudson's wedding ring went missing last Thursday. Then he got a phone call on Monday night with good news. Photo / Supplied

"On Monday night the tide was a bit lower so I went to the water's edge and got a little wider and hoped I'd get lucky," Trottier told the Herald.

"It pinged up. It wasn't very deep. They don't go as far as people thing. Gold is really heavy so they sink rather than getting washed around.

"I messaged him and told him I found it. He was pretty happy.

"I only found it about 5cm below the sand. Had he not messaged me when he did I'd say he'd have never found it. The chances would have been very slim."

Hudson has since been reunited with his wedding ring and plans to give Trottier a gift as a sign of appreciation for his efforts.

While Hudson can't guarantee he won't lose it again, he does say it's a sign his marriage will last forever.

"I was pretty stoked. It's the ring that won't stay away.

"The fact I've lost it for a second time and someone else found it it's incredible. It must be a sign my marriage will last."