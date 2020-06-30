According to claims in a new book, the Royal family were so concerned about Prince Harry rushing into getting married, that even Kate Middleton pulled him aside to warn him.

The explosive claims come from a new book titled Royals At War by investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett.

Howard and Tillett claim that Harry's sister-in-law Kate Middleton took him aside to warn him to take things slowly, because it would take "time, care and attention" for "completely different" Meghan to become part of the family.

READ MORE:

• Daniela Elser: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'reckless' spending detailed in new book

• Meghan Markle, Prince Harry photo hides sad truth about royal family

• Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: Book makes sensational claims of backroom palace dealings

• Revealed: Prince Harry and William's very modern 'meet-ups'

Advertisement

Prior to his marriage to Meghan, the Duke of Sussex was close to Kate, who he referred to as "the big sister I never had".

However, the relationship hit a speed bump when Harry fell out with Prince William and then moved to LA with Meghan and son Archie, amid the apparent feud.

The Daily Mail revealed that the book also includes reports that part of the reason for the rift between the brothers was Harry's lavish spending in the lead up to his wedding.

Harry is said to have forked out more than £6000 ($11,500) within months for acupuncture "as part of a health drive" and also enjoyed a babymoon with Meghan at a luxury spa in Hampshire which is said to have cost up to £33,000 ($64,000)

William apparently took Harry aside to ask "Is she the right one?" shortly after meeting her, according to insiders.

Claims that the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge didn't get along, were fueled by reports Kate had 'warned' Harry to take things slow. Photo / Getty Images

Royals At War says the well-intentioned intervention didn't go down well with the Duke of Sussex who was offended by his brother's comments.

The authors suggest Harry was drawn to his future wife's "confidence, commitment, drive and ambition" because "subconsciously he was seeking a figure to replace the mother so cruelly torn from him at a vulnerable age".

While it was clear Harry was smitten with Meghan, it was Kate who urged him to take things slowly.

Advertisement

"She gently reminded him that he was dating someone with a completely different life, past, and career and it would take time, care and attention for them to integrate," the authors write.

But the book claims the concerns resulted in Harry becoming convinced that the Royal family and palace aides were against him and his new partner.

The authors suggest that Harry's worries were unfounded and Royal officials were actually fans of Meghan.

After a meeting with Meghan, one well-placed aide is said to have remarked: "All their IQs put together would not equal hers."

Another source explained: "It's my opinion that Harry feels he couldn't protect his mother, so he's going all out to protect his wife. He is so sensitive he often sees criticism or negativity where there isn't any."

As Howard and Tillett conclude: "The rifts that eventually opened up in the Royal family after Meghan arrived could have been avoided if Harry was able to empathise and take his brother's concerns in the spirit they were intended."

Kensington Palace and a representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were contacted for comment by the Daily Mail.