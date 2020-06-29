A British father who discovered his son was a rapist marched him to the local police station to confess, leading to a two-year jail sentence.

Jonathan Evans found out about his 18-year-old son's crime when he came across a text message apologising to his victim.

His son Jack had sent the message two months after the attack, saying sorry and telling her he understood why she was upset, the Daily Mail reported.

When his father found the shocking message, he and the boy's stepmother ensured he went straight to the police station to confess.

The police then tracked his victim, who had been a virgin, and she gave them details about the attack, leading to a rape charge.

She said she was unable to trust men and felt "worthless", the Daily Mail reported.

Outside Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court, Jonathan Evans told media that the incident had been hard on the family.

"I wanted him to tell the truth, he had to do the right thing and admit his guilt. It's been difficult for all of us and it's caused quite a few arguments," the Daily Mail reported.

"I've said to him that the best thing for him is to show everyone that you're doing your best to rectify what has happened.

"It has been a shock to the system for him - I'm hoping being in prison will give him time to reflect."

Jack Evans had been a top student before the attack but now faces jail and registering as a sex offender.

His lawyer argued that his confession meant he should be spared a term of imprisonment, telling the court there were "exceptional circumstances".

"It is extremely rare for anyone to admit to such a serious offence without there being a complaint," he said.

But the judge disagreed.

She told the defendant: "Two months after the rape you apologised to your victim and said you understood why she was upset," the Daily Mail reported.

"But that text came to the attention of your father and mother who took you to a police station.

"You told an officer your name and said you'd had sex with the young woman."

The rapist's father has offered him a olive branch, however - the promise of a job at his software company when he is freed.

