A bride on her way home from her wedding with her new husband did not hesitate to stop and help the victim of a car accident they spotted on their drive.

Proud new groom Calvin Taylor, from Minnesota, US, took to social media to describe the moment his "rockstar bride" spotted a three-car pile up after their wedding.

"My rockstar of a bride gets out of the car, wedding dress and all, and rushes over to help while I called 911," Taylor wrote on Facebook.

Rachel, the newly-wed who is also a qualified nurse, jumped out of the car to apply first aid to an injured woman until authorities arrived.

Advertisement

"Rachel held this woman and talked to her so nicely and helped her as well as the paramedics that came later. She held her for at least 15 minutes until the EMTs (emergency medical technicians) got her on a stretcher," her new husband wrote.

In what has got to be one of the most unique wedding day photos ever taken, the groom shared an image of his bride, still in her wedding dress, helping the injured woman at the crash scene.

"I am so blessed to have a wonderful wife who will always take care of people who need it, and we're blessed that we were able to be in the right place at the right time to make a difference," he wrote, proudly.

"I can't wait for a hospital to scoop her up so she can make a difference in people's lives every day. I am so proud of my wife," he said.

The injured woman was Tamara Peterson, who told Mercury News the bride was "awesome" and helped save her life by keeping her "focused and calm".

"She certainly is a gifted angel," she added.