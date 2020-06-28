Jennifer Lopez has casually released another jaw-dropping selfie on social media, wowing fans with her 50-year-old physique.

The singer showed off her most famous asset, posing in a cute pair of leggings that left little to the imagination.

Lopez completed the look with a baby pink sports bra, hoop earrings and her hair in a ponytail.

She shared her classic look with the comment "Back at it and ready for the weekend" and it sent her followers in a tailspin.

This woman is 50. Photo / Instagram

"Yasss!!!! Body goals," wrote one, while another fan stated: "This woman is unreal".

J-Lo's dedication to fitness is well-known, but one fan wanted a shortcut, asking:"Can I just drop my body off to you to get it in shape and pick it back up later?!"

The stunning selfie comes hot on the heels of another head-turning pic shared by the singer, with her latest collaboration with Guess sending temperatures soaring.

Lopez posed in a white one-piece swimsuit in the shot, which she shared to her Instagram story, captioning it: "Summer mood".

Jennifer Lopez is working with Guess. Photo / Instagram

J-Lo certainly knows how to work a white swimsuit, proved again in the Guess campaign after she stunned the world with a flawless mirror selfie in a skimpy bikini earlier this year.

The post quickly racked up 10s of thousands of comments and millions of likes, with fans describing the photo as "perfection".