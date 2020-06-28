Kiwis and Australians always love a good rivalry.

But it appears one Australian fast food store has taken the prize for the worst attempt at a Kiwi meal, ever.

A Kiwi man living Queensland went down to his local fish and chip shop in Logan to order some battered mussels.

But when he got home and opened up the wrapping, what he found was laughable.

Instead of taking the mussels out of the shell and deep-frying the fish, the store worker had deep-fried the mussel with the shell intact.

He took to social media to vent his frustration and poke fun at the blunder.

"Hey brothers any of you had battered mussels cooked like this before?" the Kiwi man asked his fellow New Zealanders.

"Tried a new fish n chip shop down the road from me and this is how they cooked them.

Is this the worst attempt at cooking mussels ever? Photo / Facebook

"Think its owned by a kiwi as well lol. Any of the brothers experienced this before? I hope I'm not the only one!

"My wife was saying to me last night she should have videoed me opening it up as the look on my face was priceless as this was Māori hunger as I had to consume!

"I was just thinking is this the new Covid-19 mussel separating the batter from the mussel!"

One fish and chip store were selling battered mussels. But there was one problem. They didn't take the shell off! Photo / Facebook

While he was a bit disappointed with the meal, the Kiwi father saw the funny side of the blunder.

He wasn't the only one who had an opinion on the disastrous meal. Hundreds of Kiwis lined up to make fun of the "disgraceful" meal.

"Na ask them what planet they are from? They are in the wrong industry if they think that s*** is ok," one said.

Another added: "Battered shells! Do you want mussels with that my bro!"

Some suggested the way it was cooked is a disgrace to the food and the Kiwi and Māori culture.

"Lol bro that's a disgrace to our ways of the kai moana. Not how we roll back home," one said.

One father added: "This is da best made me cry! I will never moan about my kids making my toast!"

The disgruntled customer didn't reveal what fish and chip shop was at fault but said they were located in Tanah Merah, just outside Brisbane.

The customer took a photo of the meal and sent it to the fish and chip shop asking "is this really how you do battered mussels?"

The store has yet to respond.