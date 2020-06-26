Wellness blogger and businesswoman Julia Matthews has given birth to a baby boy.

The owner of collagen powder company Two Islands took to Instagram to share the news.

"Lenny Rihari Kamariera Logan, born 26th June at 12.12pm, weighing 11 lb. 1 oz. We are in love with our delicious chubby boy!" she wrote.

She later revealed Lenny had a "rough start" to life and is now in an arm cast.

"As he's so big one arm got stuck behind my pelvis during the caesarian and his arm broke."

Lenny is Matthews first child with partner Cameron Logan.

Along with her sister Libby, Julia Matthews rose to fame as one of New Zealand's most popular partnerships in the wellness scene - "Julia and Libby".

In 2012 the pair started their popular Julia and Libby blog — which led to their best-selling cookbook, Nourished, and a prominent social media presence as well as creating the health brand Two Islands.

They both dated sports stars; Julia for a time was with former Kiwis league star Lewis Brown and Libby is now married to Kiwi football ace Michael Boxall, who plays for US team Minnesota United in the Major League Soccer competition.

Sisters Julia and Libby Matthews. Photo / Supplied

Last year Libby revealed the pair had gone their "separate ways", after Julia bought Libby out of their protein powder company and Libby went on to launch her own competing brand.

"In July last year Julia advised me she wanted to buy me out of Two Islands as she was bringing in investors to make the brand more profitable and mainstream," Libby told Spy in 2019.

"Living in America, dealing with different timezones and lifestyles, it was becoming difficult for me to remain involved in Two Islands from a day-to-day perspective, and with Julia wanting to take it in a new direction, this felt like a good time for us to go our separate ways and explore our own business dreams.

Julia says her sister's recollection of their split is 100 per cent false. "No justification will ever be an excuse to start a brand in direct competition with me."