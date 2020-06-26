August, affectionately known as Augie, has turned 20 and officially become the world's oldest golden retriever.

Augie's advanced age is, in fact, twice as long as her breed is usually expected to live.

GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue helped the Tennessee dog celebrate her special milestone.

"There are many accounts of 17 or 18-year-old goldens, and even a few stories about 19-year-old goldens, but Augie is the first golden retriever to ever reach the big two-oh," a blog dedicated to her birthday reads.

According to the Pedigree age calculator, Augie's age is the equivalent of 145 years in human years.

Its official. Let it be known that Golden Retriever, "August", is the oldest known, oldest living Golden Retriever! She... Posted by GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue on Saturday, 20 June 2020

The elderly golden retriever was born on April 24, 2000.

She has been rehomed twice but, at 14, found her forever home with Jennifer and Steve Hetterscheidt in Oakland, Tennessee.

"They figured that most people wouldn't want such an elderly golden, but they had no idea of the upcoming journey they would be on with Augie," the blog post adds.

Augie has lived a full life with her current human friends, who've taken her on many adventures in their campervan around the US.

According to her owners, she still likes her walks around the yard and enjoys cuddles and pats.

"Since she was diagnosed with some kidney issues when she was 14, and takes some supplements for her kidneys and joints," Jennifer Hetterscheidt said.

"She also gets SQ fluids twice a week, which has helped her perk up quite a bit."

Augie celebrated with a dog-friendly carrot cake and some play time with her golden retriever friends, Sherman, Belle and Bruce.