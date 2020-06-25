The adorable moment a little boy realised he wouldn't live with his mummy forever was caught on video.

Five-year-old Jack, from Abbotsford, Canada, was watching TV with his mum when he noticed the character on the show didn't live with his mum.

Jack asked his own mum, Caitlin Fladager, why that was and his mum explained that, when people grow up, they get their own homes.

Jack hated the news and broke into tears.

When his mum asked why he was crying, the boy told her it was because he didn't want to move out.

His mum reassured him he would not have to move out any time soon but little Jack was inconsolable.

Jack had some trouble adjusting to the idea he won't live with mummy forever. Photo / Instagram

As he rubbed his eyes, the mum told him he would always be her "little boy".

Jack said he wanted to live with his mum forever.

His mum posted the heartwarming video to Instagram, explaining the moment.

"Jack and I were watching a show on TV. He asked about why the character doesn't live at home with his mummy anymore," she wrote.

"So I tried to explain to him that people usually move out of their mum's house when they get older."

Instagram users loved the video and shared their own experiences with their children.

"My son gets anxiety about this often. He's 4 years old. He also gets anxiety over the fact I will get old. It makes me very sad," one person wrote.

"My 6-year-old still does this when we talk about him moving out one day! He tells me he'll never move out or get married or have kids," another Instagram user said.