Men looking for their purrfect mate online may be putting themselves at a disadvantage if they pose with their pussy in their profile photos.

A new study from Colorado State University found that women are less likely to swipe right if men are seen posing with a cat.

Researchers showed hundreds of women photos of two men, both with and without a feline friend.

The results show just what a cat-astrophic move it can be to include your pet in the photo.

The study found that: "Men holding cats were viewed as less masculine; more neurotic, agreeable, and open; and less dateable."

Cute cat, but no. Photo / Supplied

When shown a photo of one of the men without a cat, 38 per cent of women said they were likely or very likely to casually date him and 37 per cent said they would consider a serious relationship.

But add a pussycat and those numbers drop down to 33 per cent for each category and the percentage of women saying that they would never date the man rose from 9 per cent to 14 per cent.

For the other man in the study, the inclusion of the cat did not affect his positive ratings but it did mean that more women were likely to rule him out completely.

The scientists behind the study said that results likely come from deep cultural stereotypes about dog and cat owners.

"It is important to note that these findings were influenced by whether the female viewer self-identified as a 'dog' or 'cat' person, suggesting that American culture has distinguished 'cat men' as less masculine, perhaps creating a cultural preference for 'dog men' among most heterosexual women in the studied age group," they wrote.

"Women prefer men with 'good genes,' often defined as more masculine traits," they added, citing previous research.

"Clearly, the presence of a cat diminishes that perception."

