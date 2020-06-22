Kate Middleton has shared a sweet family photo of herself as a child with her dad for Father's Day in the UK – and her fans were quick to notice the similarity between her and her youngest son.

The photo shared on Kensington Palace social media accounts on Sunday shows the Duchess as a little girl in a checked shirt and plaited pigtails with her dad Michael Middleton. The photo was shared alongside a more recent photo of the Duke of Cambridge with the Prince of Wales.

The photos were liked more than 1.1 million times on Instagram, with many commenters calling them "beautiful". Many fans said the photos showed how similar Kate's son Louis looked to her father.

Prince Louis paints a rainbow with watercolours. Photo / Getty Images

"Prince Louis seems like baby Kate," one woman wrote.

"Michael Middleton is a very handsome man! Little Louis looks just like him! Beautiful pictures," another wrote.

"Is that Louis or his mama," another asked.

While little Prince George, six, is sometimes said to resemble his father Prince William, his sister, Princess Charlotte, five, has been said to resemble numerous other members of the family.

Little Prince Louis, two, has also been compared to Kate's brother James Middleton.

It comes after the family shared another royal snap to celebrate Prince William's birthday on Sunday.

The family were believed to have been photographed in the second photo at their home in Anmer Hall where they've been self-isolating since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.