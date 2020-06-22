It may be a simple act and one you have never thought to question, but an Aussie woman has sparked a heated debate after she asked online users how they fold their towels.

Taking to the popular Facebook group Home Decorating Mums the woman shared two images side-by-side depicting the most common ways to fold towels.

She captioned the post, "How do you fold your towels?" which attracted an influx of opposing comments.

The first image, "Option A", involves folding the towel in half to form flat rectangle while the second image, "Option B", involves folding the towel towards the centre to create a higher, thicker rectangle and a more "rolled" finish.

The first option involves the towel to be folded in half to form flat rectangle. Photo / Facebook

Mum's towel questions sparks heated debate. Photo / Home Decorating Mums

"B. But my husband does A so the cupboard has a mix," one woman commented.

"(Option) B is the only way!" added another, while a third said she prefers "B" for storage and "A" for guests.

"(Option) A depending on linen space to keep them flatter," a fourth person said.

It appeared the mostly 4000 comments geared towards "Option B", with the alternative approach getting slammed.

"God save anyone who folds like A in my house," one woman demanded.

Some said it can depend on the size of your house and cupboards, as different approaches work in different spaces.

The woman's post attracted more than 4000 comments. Photo / Home Decorating Mums / Facebook

A. I fit more on that way, as 2 that way fits nicely across the shelf, if I did B I'd have a big empty gap and not fit in as many towels," one member of the group explained.

Others preferred to just "roll" their towels rather than folding them – a tactic that is often used by hotels.

"Depends on the size of the towel. I do A and B but for the larger towels I kind of roll them but they are still flat," one woman said.

"Neither! I roll them – looks much neater," another said.