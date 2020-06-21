The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today released two previously unseen photos to mark Father's Day in the UK.

The first photo, which was taken by the Duchess in Sandringham in December last year, shows Prince William embracing Prince Charles in a loving hug.

The second image is a sweet childhood snap of Kate Middleton sitting on the knee of her father Michael Middleton.

Prince Charles and the Duke of Edinburgh also posted family photos on social media to mark the occasion, with both royal fathers choosing favourite snaps of their children.

Charles shared a photo showing him smiling with his sons William and Harry, during a 2004 polo match at Cirencester Park.

The Prince of Wales also celebrated his own father, the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, with a special childhood photo taken in 1951 in the grounds of Clarence House.

Today also marks an extra special day for the Cambridge family, with Prince William also celebrating his 38th birthday alongside Father's Day.

The father-of-three will spend the day with the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, and their children Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, at their Norfolk home of Anmer Hall.