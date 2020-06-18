Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest son, Prince Louis, is just 2 years old. But it seems he already knows good baking when he sees it.

A source has revealed the little Prince "whoops and claps" every time he sees British baking icon Mary Berry appear on television, much to his father's amusement.

British baking icon, Mary Berry, 85, is one of Prince Louis' favourites. Photo / Getty Images

What's more, his mother has previously revealed one of Louis' first words was "Mary", something the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly wasn't surprised by given how many of 85-year-old celebrity chef Berry's cookbooks there are said to be in the royal household.

The source told the Sun: "Prince Louis likes nothing better than to check on Mary Berry cookbooks.

"He loves the pictures, points out all the things he wants to eat, with The Very Chocolate Cake, Plum Crumble seeming to be hot favourites, and fruit scones being a must."

Last year William and Kate appeared in a TV Christmas special A Berry Royal Christmas which saw them join Mary to create festive treats for charity staff.

Speaking to the baking expert, Kate said: "One of Louis' first words was 'Mary', because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf.

"And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry' ... so he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today."

Prince Louis is the third child of William and Kate and younger sibling to Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince George, 6.