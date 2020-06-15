We might be living in an age where dating apps mean it's easier than ever before to have casual sex – but that doesn't mean young people are taking advantage of it.

At least that's according to a study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), which examined the sexual habits of those living in the United States and found fewer young men are getting off than ever before, with almost a third of them not having any sex at all.

Possible reasons include the "preference for men of higher socio-economic status", delayed sexual development and streaming services like Netflix.

READ MORE:

• How not to destroy your relationship during lockdown

• Couples therapists reveals how to save your relationship in eight dates

• Relationship Rehab: Sex 'chore' that is ruining my marriage

• MAFS psychologist: Eight signs your relationship will last

Advertisement

Researchers from San Diego State University studied the bedroom habits of more than 4000 men and 5000 women, finding that both sexes, but in particular males, were getting intimate less often.

A total of 30.9 per cent of male respondents aged between 18 to 24 years old were found to have been sexually inactive between 2016 to 2018 compared to just 18.9 per cent in 2000 to 2002.

Women are also having sex slightly less – 19.1 per cent of females aged 18-24 were sexually inactive between 2016 to 2018 compared to 15.1 per cent from 2000 to 2002.

The study found that men who had a low income, only worked part-time or were unemployed were the most likely to be sexually inactive.

This could be because of the "preference for men of higher socio-economic status, and the larger number of college-educated young women than men in the US", the study argued.

But going to university doesn't exactly guarantee you a flourishing sex life, with the study finding that both male and female students were more likely to be sexually inactive.

Report author and psychology professor Jean M. Twenge told CNN the study's findings were "part of a broader cultural trend toward delayed development".

Simply put, it was "more difficult to date and engage in sexual activity when not economically independent of one's parents".

Advertisement

"First, adolescents and young adults are taking longer to grow to adulthood," Twenge said.

"This includes the postponement of not just sexual activity but also other activities related to mating and reproduction, including dating, living with a partner, pregnancy and birth."

But their findings also showed that those aged 25 to 34, including married couples, were also having sex less often – and the reason why might make you rethink that Netflix subscription.

"Plausible reasons include changes in sexual norms that may affect actual and reported sexual activity; the stress and busyness of modern life in which leisure, work, and intimate relationships need to be juggled; and the supply of online entertainment that may compete with sexual activity," the study argued.