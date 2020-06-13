Beauden Barrett has taken a chilly plunge in the swimming pool with former rugby player Israel Dagg.

Israel Dagg and wife Daisy visited the Barretts before Beauden's big return to Super Rugby tonight.

Israel Dagg was the first to dive in. Photo / Instagram

Barrett's wife Hannah Laity posted video of the big chilly plunge to her Instagram account.

Dagg takes the plunge first, wearing just boardshorts while the temperature outside is a chilly 15C.

Beauden Barrett and Israel Dagg took a chilly plunge. Photo / Instagram

With some encouragement from his wife, Barrett dives in straight after him.

The two couples enjoyed some time by the pool, as well as dinner at home with the Daggs.

Barrett will make his much-awaited return to Super Rugby tonight when the Blues go head to head with the Hurricanes in a sold-out match at Eden Park.