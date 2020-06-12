Megxit was anything but a "snap decision", claims a new royal biography.

According to the New York Post, the long-awaited book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making Of A Modern Royal Family claims the couple talked about leaving the royal family even before their wedding.

The book is set to be released on August 11 and will explore the royals' decision to hop across the pond and start a new life in America.

A source told the Sun that Megxit was in the works before the couple even tied the knot.

"The truth is that Harry had been deeply unhappy for a long time. He and Meghan openly discussed going in a different direction well before they got married."

Harry and Meghan talked about leaving the royal family even before their wedding, according to new claims. Photo / Getty Images

Earlier this year as Harry was pranked Russian hoaxers pretending to be environmental activist Greta Thunberg, he spoke about the decision to move.

"I can assure you, marrying a prince or princess is not all it's made out to be! But sometimes the right decision isn't always the easy one," he said.

"And this decision certainly wasn't the easy one but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son. And I think there's a hell of a lot of people around the world that can identify and respect us for putting our family first."

The couple are currently living in Tyler Perry's mansion in LA with their 1-year-old son Archie.