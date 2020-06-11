A hopeful home buyer has been left outraged after discovering her husband's efforts to help save a deposit were being hindered by his paid porn addiction.

Taking to Reddit, the woman shared that she's been left devastated by what she found after offering to help him clear some credit card bills.

"I saw his June statement, nothing out of the ordinary. But then I see May. There are three transactions from OnlyFans," she wrote on Reddit.

"There was one for $25, another for $12, and a final $1.11 for an 'International' fee.

"First, I didn't realise what I saw... " writes the woman, before going into an expletive-filled tirade revealing how it dawned on her that he was paying "multiple women" to watch their porn videos on a site called OnlyFans.

"This is what I find out. These women (yes, multiple women) ran 'discounts' on their OnlyFans because of COVID and only charged $5 or so a month for a subscription.

"He subscribed to a few just to… see what it was like? ..."

Unlike other porn websites, subscribers to OnlyFans are able to communicate with performers, something the woman said makes the activity worse.

"There's a sense of boundary with porn because you can't talk to those actresses," the woman notes.

But on OnlyFans, she says: "You can message them. There's a sense of intimacy there ... "

Her husband's response was that "he was bored".

Sharing that she felt like her husband was cheating on her, she also said her despair was compounded by the fact that the couple have been trying to save money to buy a house.

Reddit users were quick to show support for the woman.

One said while they wouldn't take issue with their partner watching porn, it would be a different story "if I found out they were paying and chatting with other people in a sexual matter though. That's cheating in my book."

Meanwhile, it seems the woman isn't alone. Another shared: "This literally happened to me months ago. I made a post about it here but left feeling shamed that I felt offended about my husband paying other women's bills."