A parody video of Jacinda Ardern doing her Covid-free dance has gone viral on social media.

After announcing that New Zealand has zero active coronavirus cases on Monday, the Prime Minister revealed she "did a little dance" when finding out.

"I showed Neve, she was caught a little by surprise but she joined in having absolutely no idea why I was dancing around the lounge but enjoying it nonetheless," she said.

Following the announcement, a cheeky YouTube page GCSBro decided to "leak" Ardern's dance on YouTube, which is actually a parody from a scene of Love Actually featuring Hugh Grant as the British Prime Minister.

Dancing to Jump (For My Love) through 10 Downing Street, Grant's head is replaced with the New Zealand's prime minister's beaming smile.

As the comical scene unfolds, director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield's face appears in the background, replacing a female aid from the film.

It ends with Bloomfield smiling with glee as the number 0 is highlighted in a government "United against Covid-19" poster.

The final scene pays homage to when Bloomfield revealed that even that though he is "not quite as good a dancer as the prime minister", he did allow himself "a little smile" when he heard the news.

People have praised the hilarious parody on social media.

"This is just brilliant. Bravo. Haha," one person wrote.

Another added: "She is a better prime minister than Hugh Grant."

While another wrote: "This is brilliant. Made me laugh soooo much. Such an amazing piece of art that makes the world laugh. Big thanks to the creator!!"