A white woman was slapped in the face during a racist rant at a petrol station where she told a Hispanic woman to "go back to Mexico".

The footage, which was shared online, reportedly took place in Phoenix, Arizona, over the weekend.

It shows two women in the middle of a heated argument before customer Greg Conn pulled out his phone to record the incident.

He was warned by the older white woman – who he describes as a "Karen" – to leave because "you're not a part of this" before she turned her attention back to the other woman.

The older woman continued her row with the younger Hispanic woman, telling her to "go back to your country" before ordering a worker not to serve her.

"Where are you from? Where were you born?" the woman asks.

"Where are you from, b**ch?" the younger woman responds.

"I was born in America," the older lady continues.

A white woman was slapped in a service station after she made racist comments. Photo / Supplied

"Where are your ancestors from? They're not from this country.

"You better go back to Mexico."

The older woman then furiously walks over to the younger lady, grabbing her arm, who retaliates by slapping her across the face with her right hand.

"Don't touch me," the younger woman demands.

Conn captioned the post: "Racism is alive and well," explaining that the incident unfolded when he was checking out and "Karen" came "into the store all flustered yelling at the clerk to get another clerk to help because the line was getting long and her pump wasn't working".

"Another clerk came out and she said to the young lady in the video, she can 'go checkout' in an authoritative manner," Conn said.

"The young lady said, 'Thank you but I don't need your assistance.'

"At this time the lady told the clerk not to serve her, told her she can leave, and go back to her country.

"That's when I took out my phone, and the rest is here in the video."

The owner of the petrol station told TMZ said the older woman who initially claimed she was the manager of the convenience store, is not employed there and is no longer welcome at any of their locations nationwide.