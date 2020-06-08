Prince Philip is keeping the Queen happy during lockdown with his keen sense of humour, a royal expert claims.

Managing editor of Majesty Magazine Joe Little told Hello! Magazine the couple are making the most of their quality time together. They are isolating together at Windsor Castle.

And he believes the Duke's "naughty sense of humour" is the key to keeping the Queen entertained and socially fulfilled.

"He is such an important ingredient in her success and happiness. He makes her laugh, he's got a slightly naughty sense of humour, a sense of the ridiculous that keeps her amused," Little says.

Prince Philip celebrates his 99th birthday on June 10. Photo / Getty Images

The Prince turns 99 this week, and Little says the couple are enjoying the "silver lining" of the Covid-19 pandemic, which means they are able to spend more quality time together.

Little says Prince Philip's personality helps keep their spark alive. They couple wed in November 1947 and have been married for 72 years.

"They clearly have the most enormously strong partnership and I think a lot of the strength in the relationship comes from his independent mind,' he told the publication.

"He's not your conventional lovey-dovey husband. He's always been bracing and supportive to the Queen."

Phil Dampier, who wrote the book Prince Philip: Wise words and Golden Gaffes, says the Duke has "always had the ability to make [Her Majesty] laugh".

Hello! Magazine reports the Duke's 99th birthday will be a low-key affair. Royal expert and author Robert Lacey says the Prince is "suspicious of fuss" but will take pride in his big day.

Lacey added Philip has taken to talking to the royal family members over video chat during isolation.

"Given the panorama of experience they share, their interest in their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, I'm sure talking to them on the phone on video calls is a pleasure they share," he told the publication.