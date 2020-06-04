Delaware Police are investigating the whereabouts of Huxley Stauffer, the boy with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) who has been "rehomed" by his adoptive parents, YouTube influencers Myka and James Stauffer.

The Stauffers made global headlines last week after announcing they had "rehomed" their son Huxley, who they had adopted from China two years ago.

Local authorities say they are investigating the case.

"We're very aware of this case," Tracy Whited, Delaware County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, told BuzzFeed News.

Advertisement

"We are investigating, but it is an active case, and as such we cannot divulge too much information just yet."

Authorities have confirmed they are investigating what happened to five-year-old Huxley Stauffer. Photo / YouTube

Huxley is not in state care in Ohio and police say they are working with "several other agencies" to find out where the boy is.

The Stauffers did not divulge Huxley's whereabouts in their video announcement last week, claiming concerns over the boy's privacy.

They have been accused of using the 5-year-old boy for money, by monetising YouTube videos featuring Huxley, including his adoption story.

After viewers noticed Huxley absent from the family videos, which featured the couple's four biological children, the Stauffers last week announced they had decided to "rehome" the boy.

READ MORE:

• YouTube star Myka Stauffer faces backlash, defends 'rehoming' adopted autistic son

• Influencer Myka Stauffer slammed for 'rehoming' adopted autistic son

• Clueless star Alicia Silverstone reveals why she bathes with son, 9

Authorities say the boy is "not missing" but they are investigating his whereabouts and "are confident that the appropriate process is occurring", according to Buzzfeed News.

Lawyers for the Stauffers say the family "hand-select[ed] a family who is equipped to handle Huxley's needs".