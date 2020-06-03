Followers of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been left baffled by the royals' response to US man George Floyd's death and the subsequent outrage across the US and the world.

While more vocal than most royals on global issues, their response on this occasion has been silence.

Now living in Los Angeles, in the past the couple have utilised their social media platforms to support and advocate for causes. But they stayed offline during Blackout Tuesday on their Sussex Royal Instagram page and haven't used social media since March 30.

Fans have expressed confusion over the pair's lack of response, with one Twitter user commenting: "Meghan Markle has stayed annoyingly quiet during all of this ... and it is really bugging me."

Another asked: "Wondering why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are quiet about the racism occurring in the US?"

And yet another fan added: "Where is Meghan Markle? She seems awfully quiet these days."

They also referenced a 2012 video campaign of Markle opening up about her experiences of racism, adding: "Where is she now? I don't see her speaking about what's happening now."

Markle was yet to meet Harry when she filmed the clip and shared her hopes for a more "open-minded" society that can learn to see the beauty in a "mixed world".

Speaking to the camera, Markle shares: "I'm biracial, most people can't tell what I'm mixed with and so much of my life has felt like being a fly on the wall.

"And so some of the slurs I've heard, the really offensive jokes or the names, it has just hit me in a really strong way. A couple of years ago I heard someone call my mum the N-word.

"So I think for me beyond being personally affected by racism, to see the landscape of what our country is like right now and certainly the world and to want things to be better."

While Harry and his wife have kept quiet on their social media platforms, the Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT) which is overseen by the Queen, Prince Harry and Meghan, shared on Instagram and Twitter a poignant Martin Luther King Jr quote: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."