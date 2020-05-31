Prince Harry has always been one to make his own rules, and apparently, when it comes to social media, things are no different.

In fact, Harry is said to have secretly created a Facebook account while dating Chelsy Davy under the name Spike Wells.

The username was a reference to Harry's past nickname Spike.

According to the Mirror, the now-deleted account had over 400 friends, including A list celebrities "including some of the UK's wealthiest and most glamorous socialites".

Prince Harry may have once had a social media account under the name "Spike". Photo / Getty Images

The account, which was active from 2008 to 2012 listed "Spike's" interest as "all sports".

It also listed his hometown as Maun, Botswana - a favourite of Harry's - and featured photos of Prince Harry and girlfriend, Davy. It also featured a photo of three men in matching Panama hats, one of whom according to the Mirror, appeared to be Harry.

A previous profile picture on the account featured a red-headed child with his head in his hands captioned: "Oh my God, I'm ginger."

It turns out Harry isn't the only one with a royal alias either, after it was revealed his wife Meghan, is actually called Rachel.

Royal fans were baffled to find out on Archie's birth certificate that Meghan listed her real name as Rachel and her job description as "Princess of the United Kingdom".

Her full birth name turned out to be Rachel Meghan Markle.