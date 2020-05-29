Sarah Ferguson has shared a sweet message to her daughter Princess Beatrice on what would have been her wedding day.

The Duchess of York has posted a message of support for her eldest daughter on the day she was supposed to wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, before the ceremony had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE:

• What Fergie really thinks of Princess Beatrice's husband-to-be

• Princess Beatrice's wedding: Will it happen at all?

• Daniela Elser: Why Princess Beatrice's wedding postponement is a heavy blow for Queen

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Royal wedding heartbreak, Princess Beatrice calls off nuptials

She wrote on Instagram: "Love you my darling Beatrice. You have given me more joy than I could ever wish for. I am so excited to celebrate yours and Edo's love when we all are out of lockdown.

Advertisement

"The most important thing is health and love and today I send it to you and all the other people that were getting married during this time ... so proud of you all."

The 31-year-old royal decided to postpone her wedding in April, after sources claimed they were looking at all options to have the wedding in a different way to deal with the changing government guidelines.

A spokesperson for the couple said: "There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren't even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that's not yet."

The Duchess recently insisted her daughter is happier than ever thanks to her romance with Edoardo.

Fergie - who is also mother to 30-year-old Princess Eugenie - said: "Beatrice is the happiest I have ever seen her in my life. She and Edo have a great love for each other and passion for life. For them to be getting married fills my heart with joy."

When the couple announced their engagement in September 2019, they admitted they "couldn't wait" to get married.

The happy couple said: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."