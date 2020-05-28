A woman who posted what appeared to be a normal selfie accidentally included a crude detail.

Twenty-two-year-old British woman Shannon Butt posted a photo of herself on Instagram and says she left the post up for half an hour before realising what was also in the photo, The Sun reports.

Her boyfriend Henry was caught wiping his bottom in the bathroom mirror - ruining the glamorous selfie she had been trying to achieve.

She told online publication UniLad about the moment she realised her selfie contained more than she realised.

Shannon with her boyfriend Henry. Photo / Instagram / _shanrose_

"I was with my friend and we both immediately started crying-laughing when we noticed it, and I was like, 'Oh my God I need to delete it.'

After consulting her group chat of friends, they urged her to post the photo on Twitter, where it has gained over 128,000 likes.

"As if I had this photo up on my insta for 37 minutes before noticing that my boyfriend is literally WIPING HIS ARSE in the mirror behind me, [sic]" the Twitter post reads.

As if I had this photo up on my insta for 37 minutes before noticing that my boyfriend is literally WIPING HIS ARSE in the mirror behind me, sound asf x pic.twitter.com/kHhUF5wvR6 — Shannon (@ShanRose14) May 26, 2020

She also explained to the publication how the blunder happened in the first place.

"I was in [the bathroom] first and he came in and I was like, 'babe I'm taking a picture', and he just carried on so, I just took the picture without thinking anything of it and left.

I didn't even upload the picture straight away; I left it a few days and thought, 'ahh that's a nice photo, I'll put it on', without even realising he was in the background."

The social media post also sparked an unintentional debate, with users critiquing Harry for appearing to wipe standing up.

One user wrote: "Who the hell wipes standing up?"

Another said: "Who wipes standing up, messy job that."

A person also fixed the photo for her, photoshopping her boyfriend out of the background so the selfie didn't go to waste.