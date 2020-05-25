As some around the world slowly begin to emerge from Covid-induced hibernation, humans are beginning to wake up to the reality that another species threatens our global dominance.

Seagulls have become increasingly bold in our absence, stealing from needy humans and targeting their fellow birds in orgies of violence.

But disturbing video from Kaitaia has revealed that it is in New Zealand that our winged foe has unleashed their most devious plan.

The video, shared to Facebook, shows a motley crew of gulls surrounding a rubbish bin outside the Kaitaia McDonald's.

Advertisement

Their young leader, a juvenile black-backed gull, fetches the choicest cuts of rubbish from the bin before flinging them to his co-offenders in what first appears to be a haphazard fashion.

"Seen a few posts on here from people complaining about people leaving their rubbish around the carpark at McDonald's," Blair Coates wrote.

"I'm 100% for being a tidy Kiwi! However, maybe the people of Kaitaia aren't quite as guilty as accused".

But is it all as it appears?

The truth is out there about seagulls. Photo / Supplied

When drive-thrus first re-opened to Kiwis at alert level 3, much attention was paid to the amount of rubbish generated.

Who was really dropping that rubbish?

If this video can be taken as evidence of a wider conspiracy, which to be fair it probably can't, then we are being gaslit by swarms of pest birds.

Fighting among ourselves about who is dropping all that litter, the birds are sowing seeds of division and may be quick to swoop in and take advantage.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Elderly couple are held hostage in their home by seagulls for six days

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Seagulls begin to hunt rats on streets of Rome

• Seagulls the feathered scourge of Paris claim police

• Seagulls steal donations from food bank in Worcester, United Kingdom



A fresh threat

If the seagulls weren't bad enough, new revelations from the US show we may be forced to fight a war on two fronts.

The United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning after scientists found that rats are becoming more aggressive towards humans.

After lockdown saw the disappearance of the usual sources of food, scientists noticed "aggressive rodent behaviour" directed toward members of the public.

The CDC said: "Community-wide closures have led to a decrease in food available to rodents, especially in dense commercial areas.

"Some jurisdictions have reported an increase in rodent activity as rodents search for new sources of food.

"Environmental health and rodent control programmes may see an increase in service requests related to rodents and reports of unusual or aggressive rodent behaviour."

The warning comes on the heels of a chilling warning from a US rodentologist, who told NBC last month that rats were engaged in their own bloody civil war.

"It's just like we've seen in the history of mankind, where people try to take over lands ... and fight to the death, literally, for who's going to conquer that land," he said.

"A new 'army' of rats comes in, and whichever army has the strongest rats is going to conquer that area. When you're really, really hungry, you're not going to act the same — you're going to act very bad, usually."