As human populations take a hit from the scourge of the Covid-19 pandemic, our avian rivals have landed another blow in the ongoing battle of the species.

Seagulls, the beady-eyed beach battlers, have this time used their sharp beaks to pierce that very human trait - charity.

Striking in the UK town of Worcester, the gulls stole food destined for a food bank which is currently needed more than ever as coronavirus lays waste to the UK economy.

"Your donations are so precious to us - the last thing we want is seagulls dining out on them," the foodbank wrote on Facebook.

"That's sadly what happened to these bags left outside our warehouse when we were closed."

Worcester, not alone among human settlements, has been battling the winged menace for years and one local politician has had enough.

Alan Amos, a former conservative MP who once argued enthusiastically for the flogging of rapists and muggers, is now the Mayor of Worcester City Council.

He has repeatedly called for a seagull cull, labelling the birds "filthy creatures" and "flying rats" and said that "eradication" was the only solution.

Amos faces opposition from Britain's Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, which said: "Government licences allow the killing of urban gulls only as a last resort, where a significant risk to public health or safety has been identified."

SEAGULLS VS HUMANS

Since the coronavirus began stalking the globe, there have been reports of seagulls becoming more brazen as they increasingly encroach on our territory.

In Rome, skies have become a battleground as the city's seagulls, starved of their usual diet of food scraps, have begun to feast on other Roman animals.

With no pizza, pasta or pancetta available, the vicious pests have instead turned their beady eyes to their peers.

Where they previously picked only at carrion, seagulls are now hunting blackbirds, swallows and pigeons.

"They are going back to being predators," said Bruno Cignini, a zoologist from Rome University Tor Vergata.

Elsewhere in the UK, seaside towns are bracing for a seagull invasion after the lockdown meant they could not employ their usual defences.

In a letter to residents, Martin Gregory, mayor of Looe in Cornwall wrote: "As you are aware, coronavirus has had an impact on almost every single part of our lives including the provision of those activities that we have always counted on as essential.

"Unfortunately, this is also the case with the annual seagull control service offered by Looe Town Council which is free for all registering residents.

"With regret, I must inform you that, with the restrictions imposed by the Government on 23rd March 2020, it is now impossible to undertake this service.

"Therefore, I must inform you that the seagull egg removal service will not be operational this year."

But the seagulls will be fully operational when summer arrives.