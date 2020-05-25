We've all been stuck in situations where we've been forced to interact with people we'd rather not.

But what do you do when you're a monarch like Queen Elizabeth II? The savvy Queen had a clever solution when she wanted to avoid a Romanian dictator in 1978, according to a new documentary from ITV.

The documentary, called Our Queen: Inside the Crown, takes a look at a hilarious moment in 1978 when she definitely did not want to converse with Nicolae Ceaușescu, E! News reports.

The public apparently wasn't a fan of the dictator either and questioned why he was visiting in the first place.

British foreign secretary Lord David Owen says the Queen wasn't too pleased with the visit.

"The Queen puts up with many different people, but Ceaușescu was too much for her. She made it quite plain she didn't like that visit!"

The cordial Queen and Prince Philip were their hospitable selves and hosted the couple on a carriage ride to Buckingham Palace. However, even the Queen had her courteous limits when she was out walking her corgis.

Queen Elizabeth II with Romanian President Nicolae Ceaușescu (1918 - 1989) at Victoria Station, during Ceaușescu's State Visit to London, 13th June 1978. Photo / Getty Images

Robert Hardman says in the documentary: "She could see the Ceaușescus coming the other way...She thought 'I really can't face talking to them', so the first and only time in her life, she actually hid in a bush in the palace gardens to avoid her guests."

If the story is true, the Queen is truly an expert at avoiding guests.

The 94-year-old is currently in lockdown at Windsor Castle, and the Covid-19 pandemic means it is unknown if she will ever return to public engagements.

The Sun reports her current absence from public duties is the longest in her 68-year reign, but the Queen is reportedly determined to get back to work.