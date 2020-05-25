Reports suggest The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will likely keep their children home for now despite British schools opening for some year groups on June 1.

The Sunday Times reports the royal couple want Prince George, 5, and Charlotte, 6, to remain together to keep up the routine they've had during lockdown, and that they want them both to go back to together.

The publication says the children's school, Thomas's school in southwest London, is "expected to follow government guidance on schools, bringing back only children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 into the classroom - not George's year group. The private school will make a final decision this week."

Princess Charlotte is in Reception, and Prince George is in Year 2. Their third child, Prince Louis, is 2 years old.

The publication reports the couple are "considering" keeping Princess Charlotte at home until schools are expected to fully reopen in the UK's summer months.

Recently both royals shared how they are coping as parents during the Covid-19 lockdown.

During a call with charity the Peek Project, William agreed with community chef Charlie Farally, who said: "You'll know yourself, the hardest time is dinner time."

The BBC reports Williams replied: "It depends what's on the table.

"If parents put something on that children love, dinner time goes very well.

"But if you put something on the table they don't want to do, that's another ball game."

Kate Middleton shared in an interview with ITV's This Morning: "George gets very upset because he wants to do all of Charlotte's projects ... making sort of spider sandwiches is far cooler than literacy work."

The Duke of Cambridge spoke about his mental health after becoming a father for a new BBC documentary, The Telegraph reports.

"I think when you've been through something traumatic in life - and that is, like you say, your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger - the emotions come back in leaps and bounds.

"Because it's a very different phase of life and there's no one there to kind of help you. I definitely found it very, at times, overwhelming."