Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has returned home to Auckland after more than two months in Wellington.

The Prime Minister shared a photo on the milk bottle in her fridge last night, showing the best before date of March 24, exactly two months ago.

"Nothing says you've been away quite like your fridge," the Prime Minister posted on her Instagram stories last night.

Photo / Instagram

Ardern relocated to Wellington to continue her work through the Covid-19 pandemic through lockdown. Her partner Clarke Gayford, daughter Neve and her parents joined her at Premier House.

Advertisement



She visited Rotorua this week, which she said was "fitting" as the city was also the last place she visited before lockdown.

The Prime Minister has used social media to keep New Zealanders updated of all the coronavirus response measures, and has also included details of her life with a toddler.

She posted a photo this month of the low bench in the kitchen at Premier House and revealed Neve wants to help with dinner "all the time these days".

In another post, she shared an image of her blazer stained with nappy cream, telling followers she'd spare them the details.

She also posted tributes to her family as they helped her cope with the responsibilities of life inside their family bubble.