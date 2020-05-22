The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been offered bingo-calling lessons.

Prince William and Duchess Catherine took on the roles of bingo callers during a virtual game with care home residents in Wales earlier this week, and Buzz Bingo has now offered to help the royal couple following a tongue-in-cheek complaint from one resident.

Buzz Bingo - which operates a chain of bingo clubs in the UK - said: "We're delighted to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge engaging in a spot of Zoom bingo with residents of the Shire Hall Care Home, in Cardiff. The game is great for keeping the mind nimble and virtually socialising during these times.

"As Ms Joan Drew Smith did comment, the bingo calling 'wasn't as good as it should have been!' so we'd love to offer training and guidance for future bingo calls from our fantastic team at Buzz, we're more than happy to lend a hand."

Duchess Catherine began the game by calling, "Six and two, tickety-boo."

But Prince William knew they could do better and promised to work on their bingo calls for their next game.

He told the residents: "We'll say a big thank you and goodbye to everybody, and we'll try and do a bit better at bingo next time!"

Buzz Bingo have marked the occasion by dedicating the bingo call for number 58 to the royals.

The firm will also donate 10p from every £1 ticket that's sold over the May Bank Holiday Millions Mega Draw to the NHS.

Buzz Bingo said: "As a mark of honour, we are going to propose a new bingo call - 58 will be dedicated to - William and Kate.

"Additionally this weekend on bank holiday Monday, we're going to donate 10p from every £1 ticket sold in the Bank Holiday Bingo Millions Mega Draw to the NHS. We're committed to recognising and rewarding the nation."