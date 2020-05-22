Tributes are flowing for former Miss Universe NZ finalist Amber-Lee Friis, who died this week.

The Miss World New Zealand Facebook page confirmed the 23-year-old's death.

"All of us at Miss World NZ are dreadfully sad on hearing this," the post said.

"Amber absolutely turned her contestant journey around, after an early 'wobble' she ended up as one of the most positive and supportive contestants we had in the 7 years we held the MU licence.

Advertisement

"She overcame so much to join us in the first place and she won our admiration and respect from the get-go. She was a beautiful, exciting and unique person with an extraordinary energy for life.

"Amber remained a positive and supportive friend to us once the competition was over and in the next couple of years, we were very proud to call her a friend. The world has lost a young woman who had so much to offer and that is an awful and absolute tragedy.

"Rest in Peace Amber, but you've gone too soon and we will all miss you."

Today we received the tragic news that Amber-Lee Friis has passed away. All of us at Miss World NZ are dreadfully sad on... Posted by Miss World New Zealand on Monday, 18 May 2020

Police confirmed they attended a sudden death on Monday and the death has been referred to the coroner.

Friis was one of the top Miss Universe NZ finalists in 2018.

Miss World NZ chief executive Nigel Godfrey described Friis as a "force to be reckoned with".

"She was feisty, definitely took no prisoners, but she was a beautiful soul and you 100% knew what you were getting. She was genuine, honest and she had an energy few others possess, her heart was most definitely in the right place.

"We liked and respected her and were very proud to call her a friend, long after the competition had finished."

Advertisement

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202

• NATIONAL ANXIETY 24 HR HELPLINE: 0800 269 4389