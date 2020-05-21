A US teacher imprisoned for raping a 13-year-old boy has divorced the husband who stood by her side and tried to keep her from jail.

Less than a year into her 20-year sentence, Brittany Zamora has reportedly filed for divorce from husband Daniel, stating: "Our marriage is broken beyond repair ['irretrievably broken'] and there is no hope of reconciliation."

The court documents, sighted by AZFamily.com, show that she is not seeking spousal support.

Zamora's decision to file for divorce comes after Daniel Zamora intervened in her case, reportedly contacting the victim's family to encourage them to "meet up" and "settle this".

Advertisement

Brittany and Daniel Zamora were childhood sweethearts. Photo / Facebook

He also supported her throughout the prosecution, even when graphic details of her offending emerged.

Daniel Zamora was never charged in relation to his wife's offending, but did face a civil case brought by the victim's family.

The case alleged he failed to alert authorities after he learned of the molestation and was settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.

READ MORE:

• Married teacher's husband called parents of boy she had sex with

• Texts reveal teacher allegedly lured 13-year-old student into sex

• Snoopy parents bust teacher's relationship with teen son



'TWISTED MONSTER'

The jury in Brittany Zamora's 2019 trial heard how the young teacher had multiple sexual encounters with the 13-year-old boy in a classroom at Las Brisas Academy in Goodyear and in her car during February and March 2018.

Some physical contact between Zamora, who was 27 at the time, and the sixth-grader occurred during class while other students were watching a video.

Investigators also said a second boy, age 11, had seen Zamora having sex with the 13-year-old student. They said Zamora showed naked photos to both boys and asked them sexual questions.

Messages exchanged between Zamora and the victim. Photo / Goodyear Police Department

Both children's families had asked the judge to deliver the harshest punishment possible. In a statement read by their attorney, the 13-year-old's father and stepmother called Zamora a "twisted monster" who stole their son's innocence.

Advertisement

"He will miss out on so many important emotions and feelings when it comes to relationships with women for the rest of his life — all because his trust was betrayed by sixth-grade school teacher," they wrote.

His family also argued that Zamora would likely receive a stiffer sentence if she were a man who had committed the same crimes with a girl.

"I'm also angry at those who say they think abuse like this of a woman on a young man is somehow less serious if it happened to a girl instead of a boy," the 13-year-old's mother said in a statement.

Brittany Zamora wipes away a tear after being sentenced to 20 years in prison in Maricopa County Superior Court. Photo / AP

"Every child no matter their sex deserves to have their period of adulthood free of monsters."

Zamora's defence attorney and family said the crimes were out of character for her. They cited her father's abandonment of her when she was 13 and ongoing issues with anxiety, depression and obsessive compulsive disorder as mitigating factors.

"She's a great candidate for rehabilitation," defence attorney Belen Olmedo Guerra said. "She wants to change her life and she's already started that."

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact Safe to Talk confidentially:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit www.safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station -

-Additional reporting, AP