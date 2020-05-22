Should chocolate be stored in the pantry or the fridge?

Confectionery giant Cadbury has decided to settle the age-old storage debate after being asked that question by an Australian chocolate lover.

Sydney's "List King" Bruno Bouchet shared a controversial post on their Facebook page, which features photos of products being kept where they thought they belong.

This included chocolate, which they placed in the pantry along with soy sauce, butter and eggs.

But his post drew flak from chocolate fans, who believe the delicious product should be in the fridge.

This prompted Bruno Bouchet to pose the question to Cadbury on Twitter, and it gave a swift response.

"Chocolate should always be stored in a slightly cool, dry, dark place such as a pantry or cupboard less than 21 degrees Celsius to ensure the quality isn't compromised,' the company wrote in a message," the Confectionery company explained.

Many were bemused and angered by the response.

"Show me anywhere in Australia that is consistently below 21 degrees? In Queensland it's usually a stable 21 degrees inside the fridge," one man said.

"I prefer my chocolate kept in the freezer," said another.

But others agreed with Cadbury's assessment.

"The fridge ruins chocolate. Any chocolate lover knows this," one person wrote.

However, one person agreed with both methods writing: "In winter it goes in the cupboard and in summer it should be in the fridge."