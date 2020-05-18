Trying to start a new life in Los Angeles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received help from another British ex-pat as they navigate the celebrity world of Beverley Hills.

The self-exiled royals have become firm friends with singer Adele, who is advising them on how to get by in Hollywood and avoid prying eyes.

A source told the UK's Daily Mirror that Adele lives five minutes from the eight-bedroom villa that Harry and Meghan are renting from actor and director Tyler Perry.

"Adele's just five minutes from Harry and Meghan and they've swapped notes on the area," the source said.

"Adele loves the neighbourhood. She's also recommended her 4-year-old son Angelo's pre-school and discreet places to take Archie where they won't be bombarded by fans.

"Meghan and Harry want to see how they get on in the area first before they commit to buying somewhere."

Adele hit the headlines recently when her dramatic weight-loss was revealed, prompting concern from some quarters that she was no longer a role model for plus-size women and girls.

The singer is reportedly struggling to deal with the attention and is feeling self-conscious.

The trio first met after London's Grenfell Tower tragedy, when they were all involved in relief efforts.

No stranger to heartbreak, Markle relied on Adele's blockbuster album 21 after her divorce to Trever Engelson, the source revealed.

Adele's ability to evade the glare of the press is reportedly admired by Markle, who has struggled with a hostile British press pack.

But she might want to keep an eye on the newly svelte star, who once told a magazine that she was "after Prince Harry".

In 2011, Adele said to Glamour magazine: "I know I said I wouldn't go out with a ginger, but it's Prince Harry. I'd be a real duchess then! I'd love a night out with him. He seems like a right laugh."