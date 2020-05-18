A copy of Meghan Markle's old CV has revealed her hidden talents.

The resume, obtained by The Mirror reveals some surprising facts about the Duchess of Sussex.

According to the resume, Markle can speak Spanish and French as well as multiple dialects and is a skilled kickboxer. She also notes she is a skilled dancer in disciplines ballet, tap, and jazz.

READ MORE:

• Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: Why LA hasn't been the happy ending the royal craved

• Meghan Markle and Prince Harry anniversary: Crushing reality of royal wedding photo

• Star claims Meghan Markle 'toyed with his heart' as a teenager

• Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: How they got their US move so wrong

Advertisement

She even got to use her special skill while starring in legal drama Suits, The New York Post reports.

Her former trainer on Suits Jorge Blanco previously told Vanity Fair about working with Markle on her combat skills.

"I trained Meghan when she was in Toronto during the shooting of the series 'Suits'. We did a little bit of martial arts, a little of boxing, and sometimes kickboxing. I never really thought she could end up being a princess!"

His comments match up with her language skills present on the resume published on The Mirror.

Meghan Markle used her kickboxing skills on Suits. Photo / Getty Images

"I had a great time training with her because she's super nice and speaks Spanish, with an Argentine accent. I don't know if Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan around now [in Toronto]. My schedule is pretty complicated, but I wouldn't mind training both of them if she called me."

Markle played the character Rachel Zane in Suits from 2011-2018.

She recently narrated a Disney+ documentary about Elephants.

Prince Harry and Meghan recently moved to California to begin their new lives after exiting royal life.