An infamous sperm donor, who has fathered 64 children, isn't letting a global pandemic get in the way of his growing "family".

Ari Nagel found fame after the New York Post shared his story four years ago, and the 41-year-old has been busy doing what he does best - getting women pregnant.

Since March, US-based Nagel has welcomed five more kids into the world on top of his existing 59 children, bringing the total to 64.

The new brood consists of Aiden, born on Staten Island March 13, a baby girl born in Ohio on March 27, a boy born in Brooklyn on April 14, a boy born April 30 in southeast Asia, a baby girl called Lucia, born Wednesday in Buffalo and a baby girl born in Ghana last week.

Nagel is yet to meet four of his new offspring, but has met Matthew Charles Nagel, the baby born in Brooklyn.

The young baby's mother, who is a US MTA-employee, chose to give her baby Nagel's surname.

A lot of the time, Nagel admitted he uses public bathrooms to get his sample, which he puts into a menstrual cup and then gives to the hopeful woman. Photo / Twitter

"No one's allowed to visit [the maternity ward] except the dad," he said. "I was the only visitor," Nagel told the NY Post.

Nagel has also kept busy travelling and helping out some of his babies' mothers during the crisis.

He spends one day a week on "daddy daycare" duty in New Jersey with 5-year-old Aria and 5-month-old Aliyah while their mum goes to work.

He also headed to Virginia for time with his biological son, Jacob, and boasts that he taught the now 10-year-old how to ride a bike.

However, the pandemic has also given Nagel a slight break in his booming schedule: for the first time in three years, he went two weeks without any women asking for his sperm.

A photo shared by Nagel on Twitter. Photo / Twitter

"There was a period in mid-April when nobody reached out. I don't remember the last time it was this quiet, except in 2018 when I was on vacation in Sinai with the Bedouins," he said.

However, now that flights in the US have resumed, Nagel is right back into his "work".

"Now that flights are so cheap, women are coming out of the woodwork," said Nagel, who is usually given a flight in to travel to where the women are located.

Just last week, Nagel went to Dallas to provide his sperm for 29-year-old Jua'Naisha Henry.

"He's an awesome guy," Henry told The Post. "He still wants to help, even during a pandemic."

Throwing caution to the wind, the two decided to try to conceive naturally and admitted they ignored social distancing guidelines.

Nagel even managed to fit in some downtime while in Dallas but admitted his mask-less selfie got him in trouble with his "baby mammas".

"All the baby mammas were yelling at me," he said.

The sperm donor plans to keep spreading his seed, now that he is teaching maths online instead of a classroom.

"Normally, I have a work schedule that makes it difficult to travel," said the CUNY maths professor. "I'd have to wait until summer or winter breaks to squeeze in all those potential mums. But now that I'm teaching online, I can work anywhere.

"I haven't done a lot of baking or spring cleaning in quarantine," ­Nagel said, "but I've been productive in other ways."