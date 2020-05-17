Naomi Campbell has shared a picture on Instagram showing the extreme measures she's taken to avoid Covid-19 on a flight.

Campbell is known for her germaphobe tendencies, and she opted to wear a hazmat suit and a face shield on her latest flight.

She captioned the photo "on the move".

Some followers were not a fan of her look and accused the star of using far more PPE than she needs.

"You have on more PPE than medical professionals wear when actually caring for patients who have Covid-19. You can dial it back a little," one commenter wrote.

Another called her look "extremely selfish and self-serving".

The 49-year-old first debuted her hazmat suit look in LAX in March, complete with an N95 mask and pink latex gloves.

"Safety First NEXT LEVEL [sic]," she posted on Instagram.

In July last year, Campbell posted her extensive flight routine on YouTube. In the video the model uses antibacterial wipes to sanitise the overhead lockers, her seat, tray table, and the TV screen - as well as everything else in reach.

It appears Campbell will not be letting go of her extreme cleaning habits anytime soon.

'"Dettol wipes. Clean everything you touch. Anything you could possibly touch. All this stuff ... anything that you put your hands on," she told viewers in the YouTube video.

"This is what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It's my health and it makes me feel better.

"I mean as much as I travel, I should get sick so much more with colds and stuff and I'm blessed that I don't, and I really think that this helps me, my little routine."