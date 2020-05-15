Going out for a meal sure looks different in the post-lockdown era.

In an attempt to give patrons some extra privacy, Good George Brewing has installed glasshouses outside its Wynyard Quarter restaurant in Auckland.

Customers can now sit outside enjoying their meals under the stars, literally shielded from other diners by a layer of glass.

The restaurant, on Auckland's waterfront, now includes five glasshouses that can be booked for private dining.

The restaurant now has five glasshouses set up. Photo / Supplied

"We think it's a nice way to offer some extra isolation as people adjust to the 'new normal'," Good George creative & community Manager Daniel McGregor told the Herald.

According to McGregor, the installation of the glasshouses was, in itself, a testament to Kiwis' ability to quickly adapt to changing circumstances.

The whole set-up went from being just an idea to getting all put together within 24 hours, he said.

Diners can sit down for a meal with their bubbles without going near other customers. Photo / Supplied

"We've worked with an awesome 100 per cent Kiwi-owned company Winter Gardenz to build and install the structures, and they have the same get-****-done attitude as us, which is how we've gone from the idea to the glasshouses being built in under 24 hours. An awesome example of local supporting local we think, to try and make the best of navigating these crazy times," he added.

McGregor says the glasshouses are also an example of how New Zealanders are coming together to support each others' businesses as they attempt to build back up from the lockdown period. "Peter from Winter Gardenz happens to love our Pilsner so is even taking part of their payment as beer to help us out."